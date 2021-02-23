Actor Rubina Dilaik was given a warm welcome by her husband Abhinav Shukla as she came home with the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. The pictures of her homecoming party are going viral on social media as Abhinav planned a grand surprise and also invited their friends – Sharad Kelkar, Srishty Rode, Surveen Chawla and Gazala Shaikh among others. Also Read - Guess The Price of Nora Fatehi's Saree From Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale

Rubina’s room was decorated with lights and candles with ‘Welcome Boss Lady’ written on a wall. The room was also decorated with a lot of balloons and curtains all over the place. While Rubina was left amazed, she also blushed when she saw her husband putting in so much effort to welcome her home. The couple posed for some adorable photos and also celebrated with their friends. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik First Interview After Winning Bigg Boss 14, Reveals What Will She Do After Going Home

In one photo, Rubina could be seen posing with her Bigg Boss 14 trophy, and in another, she is seen posing with Abhinav for a beautiful picture. Check out all the pictures here: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Losing Bigg Boss 14 to Rubina Dilaik, Recalls Indian Idol

Rubina was declared the winner of the show on Sunday night after she entered the top two with Rahul Vaidya. She has also won the prize money of Rs 36 lakh along with the trophy. Rakhi Sawant, who participated in the show as a challenger, picked Rs 14 lakh and left the show during the Grand Finale episode.