Mumbai: Television actor Rubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. She is under home quarantine in Shimla and her husband Abhinav Shukla will not be flying to Shimla as he will not be allowed to meet his wife, revealed Abhinav. Earlier, Rubina had said that Abhinav was on a flight to Mumbai when she got her report and did not know that she has contracted the deadly virus. After landing in Mumbai, Abhinav told a leading daily, “I will be staying here because Rubina is in isolation at her home in Shimla. So there’s no point in me going there. No one will be able to meet her right now.” Also Read - Covid 2.0 LIVE Updates: Hospitals Struggle For Oxygen Supply as Cases Continue To Spike

He further said, “Panicking doesn’t help anyone, we have to be well informed about how to handle it. If we panic, then people around too will do the same. We are following all the SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedures) and that’s important. I’m hoping she gets well soon.” Also Read - Former National Selector Kishan Rungta Dies of Covid-19

On Saturday, she shared that she has tested positive for coronavirus but she chose to look at the bright side as now she will be able to donate plasma after her recovery. She wrote, “I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!” Also Read - Impose Total Lockdown in India to Break Chain of Virus: COVID Task Force Members Urge Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina and Abhinav were seen together on Bigg Boss 14. They were last seen together on music video ‘Marjaneya’ and won hearts of their fans. On the show, the couple was making headlines for hitting a rough patch in their marriage. However, they sorted things out and will soon renew their wedding vows.