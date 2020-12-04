The popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s writer Abhishek Makwana committed suicide. As per recent reports, his family is claiming that Abhishek was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail. The family said that he was getting phone calls from blackmailers demanding that Abhishek should pay back the loan which was taken by him. Also Read - 'Declare India a Hindu Rashtra': Ayodhya Mahant Writes Letter to President, Threatens to End Life If 7 Demands Not Met | Read

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, On November 27, Abhishek died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, he left a note which mentioned that he was facing financial troubles. Jenis, Abhishek's brother was not aware of these threatening phone calls and only got to know about his financial troubles after his death.

Jenis was quoted saying, "I checked my brother's mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owed someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar, and others were from different states of India."

He added, “From what I understood from the email records, my brother first took a small loan from one of the ‘easy loan’ apps that charge a very high rate of interest. I looked at the transactions between them and my brother closely after that. I noticed that they kept sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans. Their interest rates are as high as 30%.”

An investigation is being conducted and the numbers have been provided to the police. Although, the Charkop police have not yet gathered any solid evidence against the said company. An official has said that if any proof is found, they will not hesitate to take action against the company, Mumbai Mirror reported.