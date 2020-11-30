Actor Achint Kaur, who’s gearing up for the second season of her popular web-series Jamai 2.0, is currently shooting with the team in Goa. The actor who plays mother to Nia Sharma‘s character in the show looks all fabulous at 50. Both she and Nia have been making a lot of memories while shooting for the season in Goa along with Ravi Dubey who plays the male lead in the show. Also Read - Nia Sharma Speaks on Her 'Dirty Birthday Cake' That Looked Like Male Genitalia, And The Trolling

The internet is filled with Nia and Achint's photos in which they are seen posing together in a bikini, looking as stunning as two unabashed women can look. It's wonderful to see how Achint has been rocking that bikini body at the age of 50 and owning every bit of it.

In her latest post on Instagram, she shares some photos of herself basking in the sun on a beach in Goa. The caption on Achint's post reads, "Soak up the sun. Ride the waves. Breathe the salty air. Feel the breeze. Build sandcastles. Rest, relax, reflect. Bikini, photos and all the effort courtesy @niasharma90 ♥️." (sic)

Nia, who makes a wonderful team with her colleagues and the crew, commented on Achint’s post and wrote, “Goddess of the sea❤️ @chintzykaur”

Nia and Achint share a lovely bond on the sets of their show. Their chemistry as TV’s most stylish mom-daughter duo has been appreciated widely by the audience. It will now be interesting to see how they impress the audience in season 2 of their hit series. Until then, let’s keep cheering for Achint and Nia to give us some more stunning beach moments!