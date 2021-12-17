New Delhi: Television actor Abhinav Choudhary’s father Parasnath Choudhary has reportedly gone missing. This comes days after he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. The actor has revealed that his father is missing for over three days now. In conversation with an entertainment portal, Abhinav further added that his missing father does not have a phone or money with him. He further revealed that while his father’s bicycle has been found, they are still looking for where his father could have gone. “My father has been missing since December 14, around 7pm. My brother, mother and uncle started looking for him from 7.40 pm. The next morning, they found his bicycle in Bachwara Junction Railway Station. As of now, we are assuming that he took a train from there. He didn’t have his phone or any money. While checking with the railway authorities, we found that two trains crossed the station around that time – one headed for Lucknow and one for Delhi,” Abhinav told ETimes.

Abhinav Choudhary’s family has filed a complaint in Begusarai, Bihar. The family is also planning to file a missing report in Delhi and Lucknow. “We aren’t sure about his whereabouts yet, there is a possibility that he is in Lucknow or Delhi. But a few people have told us that he is in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. My friends have already started looking for him and I might come to Delhi as well,” the actor added.

Apart from this, Abhinav Choudhary also took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of his missing father. He also urged people to help him find his father.

On the work front, Abhinav Choudhary will be soon making his Bollywood debut with in Heropanti 2 which also stars Tiger Shroff.