Bhopal: Television Actor who was earlier tested positive for coronavirus has now recovered from the infection and has been discharged from the hospital. He took to sharing the news with his fans and mentioned that he has been discharged after 55 days. Also Read - Aniruddh Dave’s Wife Shubhi Ahuja Rushes To Hospital As Actor 'Critically Suffers'

Aniruddh Dave shared a picture of himself outside the hospital. In the picture, Aniruddh can be seen posing with hospital staff. While the actor can be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama along with a pair of sunglasses, the hospital staff is in PPE kits. “Such emotional moment after 55 days I am discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main… #gratitude (sic),” Aniruddh wrote. Also Read - Actor Aniruddh Dave Who Was Earlier Tested COVID-19 Positive, Shifted To ICU

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main… #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

The actor was reportedly shooting for a web series in Bhopal when he was tested positive in April this year. He was later shifted to an ICU since his oxygen levels dropped. Back then, his wife had to leave behind their two-month-old baby and rush to the hospital. She also had also shared an emotional note on social media about the same and revealed that Aniruddh was ‘critically suffering’.

While Aniruddh was battling coronavirus, several television celebrities including Nia Sharma took to social media praying for the Patiala Babes fame. “Your lil one needs you the most Annirudh.. waiting for you… Come back ! Fight it as hard as you can .. we all desperately praying for you,” Nia wrote.