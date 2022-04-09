Actor Ankit Siwach On Casting Couch: Model turned actor Ankit Siwach recently opened up about his ‘Casting Couch’ experience during his days of struggle. Siwach who hails from Meerut admitted that he felt like quitting both due to the unpleasant experience and culture shock. Although Siwach made his television debut in 2017, his modelling career began 12 years ago. The actor was baffled as he was invited to parties unrelated to work.Also Read - 4 Dead as Car Rams Into Stationary Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Police

Switching Over From Meerut To Delhi Was Culture Shock

Siwach recalls the culture shock he experienced as he came to Delhi from Meerut. The actor said he used to think everyone was a good human. Siwach feels ignoring people's negativity made people take advantage of him. According to him, "There were instances when I was asked to send pictures without clothes. I was asked to come to parties that weren't related to work. It was almost harassment as I wasn't prepared for it."

Delhi Prepared Ankit Siwach For Bigger Battle

Siwach opines that the hardships he faced in Delhi only prepared him for the bigger battle he was all set to enter in Mumbai. The actor admits there had been times when he almost gave up because of the toxic experiences he underwent in spite of giving his all. Siwach said, "When you get to see people who are standing there like vultures – they want to eat you up, you tend to break down, you want to quit and go back." Opening about his mental health issues the actor told that he used to break down during his struggling days. He said, "I think it's human nature for those who are in power to exploit others. It's in every industry. You cannot avoid them, you have to meet them." Check out this post shared by Ankit Siwach:

Siwach Admits On Being Emotionally Manipulated!

Siwach shared, “I’ve faced a lot of proposals, and hints and people have also been direct, in terms of compromising if not for work then to make a career. I’ve been given examples of several actors. ‘You think you can make it big without compromising,’ is what many say. Nobody forces anyone.” On being asked whether he was forced into casting couch, the actor revealed though no one forced him physically but as a teenager he was emotionally manipulated. Siwach said, “I was forced emotionally and made to believe it (compromising) is the only way to make it happen. After coming to Mumbai, it didn’t happen.”

