Manava Naik alleges cab driver threatened her: Actor and director Manava Naik has alleged that a cab driver misbehaved with her and she, fortunately, escaped because people on the road helped. In her long Facebook post made on Saturday, the popular Marathi actor explained her ordeal. She described the whole incident and revealed that it left her scared for life.Also Read - Uber Reduces Auto Fare To Rs 30 In Bengaluru, Despite Government Allowing 10 Per Cent Hike

Manava said that she took a cab at 8:15 pm from the Bandra Kurla Complex area in Mumbai. As she sat inside the car, the driver started talking on the phone and she objected to it. She said she asked the driver to not talk on a call while driving and he took offence at the same. Manava said a few minutes later, he was also stopped by the traffic police because he jumped a signal at the BKC. The cop also took the driver’s and the cab’s photos. This resulted in an argument between Manava and the driver after which he started threatening her. Also Read - Ola, Uber, Rapido Auto Services To Stop In Karnataka? What's Changed So Far | Key Points

UBER DRIVER ARGUED WITH TRAFFIC POLICE

Manava wrote in her Facebook post, “The uber driver started arguing with the traffic police. I intervened. Asked the police to let him go now that he had already clicked the car photo. The uber driver got angry. Said.. ‘Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupe’? I said ‘tum phone pe baat kar rahe the’ (sic). She added that he started driving faster and when she asked him to stop and drop her right then and there, he began to threaten her more. Also Read - Seize Ola, Uber Autos Plying Despite Orders to Stop: Karnataka Government

UBER DRIVER THREATENED TV ACTRESS WHEN SHE ASKS HIM TO STOP THE CAB

“The uber moved ahead. The uber driver started threatening me.. ‘ rukh tereko dikhata hoo’ I said ‘police station chalo’ He then tried to stop the uber in a dark spot in bkc ( near jio garden) I said go to the police station. We continued to argue.. he drove fast. On the bkc kurla bridge he again tried to stop the uber saying ‘Kya karege… rukh dikhata hoo’ I called uber safety. While the customer care person was on call… The uber driver raced on cunabhatti road upto Priyadarshani park. I asked the driver to stop he did not. He began to call someone (sic).”

Manava said that it was then she started yelling and two bikers came along. She revealed that those people and one rickshaw driver forced him to stop and she could safely get out of the car. Manava tagged many officials in her post. Later, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil took notice of the post and assured an immediate investigation. In the comments of the post, he wrote, “Manava ji, we have taken serious cognisance of this grave incident! Dcp zone 8 is working on it and ll book the culprit soonest possible (sic).”

CHECK MANAVA NAIK’S FACEBOOK POST ALLEGING CAB DRIVER MISBEHAVED AND THREATENED HER

Manava began her career years back with a role in the Star One TV show Special Squad. She also worked in popular Hindi TV shows Teen Bahuraniyaan and Baa Bahu Aur Baby. She recently turned director with Marathi movies Por Baazar.