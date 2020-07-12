Actor Divya Chouksey passed away on Sunday due to cancer. The actor’s cousin Amish Verma broke the news in a Facebook post and mentioned that Divya succumbed to cancer at a very young age. His Facebook post read, “I am very sad to share that my cousin Divya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP.” (sic) Also Read - Are You Going Through Chemotherapy? Have Vitamin D Rich Foods to Mitigate Its Side Effects

Divya has reportedly been under extreme pain from the last few days and she also wished for 'another life of non-suffering' in her last Instagram stories post made on Saturday. She also told her fans that they mean a lot to her but she is under a lot of pain to continue.

Her heartbreaking Instagram post read, "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less. Since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages, it's time I tell you guys. I am on my deathbed. S*** happens, I am strong. Be there another life of non-suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. Bye." (sic)

Divya had participated in the Miss Universe India pageant in the year 2011. Later, she got featured in music videos, TV shows, and a few films. She also worked in MTV’s Making the Cut 2 and True Life. In 2016, she did a film titled Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara alongside Student of The Year fame Sahil Anand. Divya also became a singer with her single titled ‘Patiyaale Di Queen.’

She used to take pride in calling herself a cancer survivor but she could never fully recover from the deadly disease. May her soul rest in peace!