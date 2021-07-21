Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has now clarified that he is not going to be a father soon. There were reports that surfaced stating that Aditya and his wife Shweta Agarwal could be expecting their first child. It all started after Aditya spoke about quitting the small screen in 2022 and suggested that by the time he leaves, he would also be a father. His statement left many wondering if the couple is expecting their firstborn.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan to Get Eliminated After Forgetting Lyrics?

Clarifying on the same, he told Pinkvilla, “We will make an announcement if and when it happens. We are still a year and a half away from the end of 2022. So, I am quite sure that with all the time in hand and all the romance that’s happening, it’s bound to happen. But I believe it was misconstrued as something that has happened. All I was saying is, I am looking forward to it. I got married, bought a new house, and am now looking forward to taking this forward.” Also Read - Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal Expecting Their First Baby Soon? Indian Idol 12 Host Hints at Becoming Father

Earlier, Aditya confessed that he wants to take a break from TV. Speaking with TOI, he said, “will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After Getting Trolled, Shanmukha Priya Wins Everyone's Heart With Her Singing, Fans Say 'Mousam Badal Diya'

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in December last year. The couple met on the sets of Shaapit and dated for a decade before tieing the knot. They had an intimate wedding at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai and went for a short honeymoon to Kashmir.