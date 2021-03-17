Indian Idol 12 host and newly-married Aditya Narayan is holidaying with his wife Shweta Agarwal. This time the newlywed couple decided not to visit abroad but to stay somewhere near the house to take a pause from the city life hustle. Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram account sharing pictures from a resort where he is staying with his wife. From relaxing in a jacuzzi to sitting calmly under the sun, these images are surely setting couple-goals for all! Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jackie Shroff's Durga-Printed Jacket Deserves a Separate Episode of Its Own

Aditya also captioned his wife's picture as 'Hello beautiful' as he tagged wife Shweta Agarwal.

Next was Shweta’s turn to click Aditya who was all set to pose in a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans with goggles that will make you fall in love with him even more. Aditya posted this on his Instagram and mentioned ‘nature heals the mind, body and soul’.

Aditya Narayan also shares a glimpse of what they have been eating while on a holiday. He shares images of their breakfast at the report and also assures fans that it was ‘nourishing and delicious’.

Aditya recently tied the holy knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in Mumbai. While it was a wedding attended by family and close friends, several pictures of their marriage went viral on social media.

The duo also visited Kashmir for their honeymoon and shared several memories with their fans too.

On the work front, Aditya Narayan is hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.