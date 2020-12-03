Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal hosted a wedding reception for their friends from the industry on Wednesday and now, the photos and videos from the same are doing the rounds on social media. While the fans are going gaga over the couple’s chemistry from their wedding functions, Aditya took to Instagram to share another picture from the wedding to keep the fans all the more excited. Also Read - Inside Photos And Videos From Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's Wedding Out: Check Out The Couple Taking Pheras And Performing Other Rituals

In the new picture shared by the popular singer and anchor, he can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Shweta’s cheek as the bride blushes. The photo shows the two looking extremely stunning in their wedding outfits, radiating the warmth of their relationship and the promise of forever. Aditya shared the lovely photo on Instagram with a caption that read, “I will find you.. And I will marry you. #Taken” (sic) Also Read - Groom Aditya Narayan's Baraati Dance While Sitting on Dhol Goes Viral- Watch

Aditya and Shweta coordinated their look in pink at the wedding while for the reception, they went all loud with their choice of outfits. For Shweta, it was a sparkly red gown while for Aditya, it was a black formal suit. Together, the two looked like a made-for-each-other couple. The newlyweds also danced to the tunes of the song from their movie Shaapit. The fans should know that this was Aditya and Shweta’s debut movie and it was on the sets of this film that the love blossomed between them.

In another video, Aditya’s father and veteran actor Udit Narayan is seen performing with his wife as the guests don’t stop cheering for them. The groom himself gave a performance on the song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aye’ that was picturised on Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!