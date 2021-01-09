Singer and host Aditya Narayan recently got married to actor Shweta Agarwal and now he’s back to his hosting duties on the sets of Indian Idol. The singer also shot for an episode with his wife and parents a few days back and in his latest interview, he spilled the beans about his equation with her. Also Read - After Sana Khan-Anas Sayied, Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Visit Kashmir on Honeymoon

Aditya, who has been quite honest about how he impressed Shweta and how his mother played the cupid in their relationship, mentioned in his latest interview that he is always in a rush to go back home from work. While speaking to Times of India, the singer said that even though he and Shweta dated for a long time before getting married, they were never in a live-in relationship. He said that except for a few trips, they never got to spend a lot of time together.

Aditya was quoted as saying, "We have dated for a decade but still haven't lived with each other, barring a sleepover once or twice or a few trips, so it feels great to have each other around. We are different in so many ways yet have many things in common. I love the fact that we can be in the same home together, do different things, and yet find time to do things together. The new thing about being married is now, every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home".

Aditya and Shweta look absolutely lovely together and it’s hard to miss their chemistry when they are together. They got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in December last year.