Mumbai: Singer and Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan kick-started his TV journey with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa where he used to earn Rs 7,500 per episode. He has come a long way and now as a TV host, he is earning in crores. Recently, he announced that he will be taking a break from TV for a while. Elaborating on the same, he told Bollywood Life that he already has four projects lined up and only wanted to inform the makers that he won’t be able to accept more hosting offers henceforth. He further added that it pains to reject the offers as he earns a hefty amount as compared to previous ones.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show To Replace Indian Idol 12 After Singing Reality Show Airs Its Grand Finale On THIS Date

He was quoted as saying, “I felt that it was the right time to make the announcement because I already have 4 projects lined up. So I just wanted to inform the show makers that I won’t be able to accept more hosting offers henceforth. It also pains me to reject these offers since I get offered hefty money as compared to earlier ones. When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18, I was being paid Rs 7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them. You can say that I did TV for all these years so that I can launch my own music label, make my own music videos, and sing them as well. I have reached a point in my life where I would love to be known as a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality. Call me a struggler, a failure, work in progress, or underrated, but I would love people to add the word singer or musician along with it.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan Reacts To Reports Of Participating In The Show, Here's What He Has To Say

Calling music his first love, he continued that he has enough resources of his own that he doesn’t need to rely on music labels or ‘rubbish contracts that will force him to become their slave for 8 years’. He said, “The television industry has given me everything in terms of fame, home, farmhouse or car, but my first love will always be music…the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too. I hardly do 2-3 songs in a year while you will always see me on TV shows. So my body of work in the TV industry outweighs my body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot. I was happy till date that people know me as a TV host. It isn’t a bad thing because I have been doing TV for the past 18 years. I am 33 years old now and by the grace of god now I have enough resources of my own that I don’t need to rely on music labels, or their rubbish contracts that will force me to become their slave for 8 years or so on.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Stuns All As He Plays Tabla While Singing, Fans Compare Him To Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Earlier, talking about quitting the TV industry, he said, “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months…I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting.”