Mumbai: Singer and Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has hinted at becoming a father soon. The popular television personality got married to Shweta Agarwal last year after which the couple went to Kashmir for their honeymoon and now, seems like they are expecting their first baby. At least his latest interaction with news daily hints at the same.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After Getting Trolled, Shanmukha Priya Wins Everyone's Heart With Her Singing, Fans Say 'Mousam Badal Diya'

While speaking to ETimes about his future endeavours, Aditya mentioned that he might be a father next year. The Tattad Tattad singer said that he wants to take a break from hosting and appearing on TV shows after wrapping up his commitments by the next year. Aditya is planning to venture into bigger roles and hosting will have to take a backseat for that. He was quoted as saying, “As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things. I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish Picks up His Top 3, Watch Singer's Exclusive Video Interview

Aditya added that his time as a host has to end somewhere in the journey and he thinks this is the right time. He said he would want to judge or participate in a few shows and that would define his career path ahead. He has in fact planned to make this announcement on Indian Idol itself. The singer will soon be seen making a big announcement on the stage asking his fans to continue to support him. He said, “Every year, I tell people that I don’t want to host anymore, but some production houses convince me to change my mind. I have four more reality shows lined up. If I don’t announce it, I will keep getting such offers.” Also Read - Karisma Kapoor's Red Sharara From Indian Idol 12 Episode is Worth Rs 1,09,000 - You Like?

While Aditya seems to have got his future planned in terms of work, some good news at the personal front might also be waiting!