Mumbai: Singer and host Aditya Narayan is now a proud father to a baby girl. His wife, actor Shweta Agarwal gave birth to their first child in Mumbai on February 24. Aditya took to social media to announce the news of the newborn. The caption on his post simply read, “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼 (sic).”Also Read - Aditya Narayan and Wife Shweta Are Expecting Their First Child, Neha Kakkar, Avika Gor and Others Congratulate

Speaking to ETimes after becoming a father, Aditya said how he was secretly wishing to welcome a baby girl in the family and his prayers were answered. He was quoted as saying, “Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.” Also Read - Smriti Irani, Sameera Reddy to Khushbu Sundar: Incredible Weight Loss Transformations of 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Also Read - Vishal Daldani Remembers THIS Humble Gesture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Recent Show, Here's What it is

The popular television host added that his family is on cloud nine, especially his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan who still can’t believe he has become a grandfather. Aditya said his father keeps looking at the baby and calls her ‘an angel.’ He added, “My father is in shock and he keeps looking at our little one and calls her angel! Initially, he was too scared to pick her in his arms, but after a few days, I placed her in his lap and then he got the confidence to play with her. I have already started changing diapers and doing all the fatherly duties. My little one has my eyes, and I think she looks a lot like me. I thank God for this gift.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Aditya and Shweta married amid COVID restriction in a small traditional ceremony in Mumbai on December 1, 2020. It was in January this year that they announced the news of their pregnancy. Both Shweta and the baby are doing well. Our congratulations to the new parents!