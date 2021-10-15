Mumbai: Day after day, the temperature inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is increasing. In a recent episode, the ugly fight between Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan left everyone stunned. While it’s difficult to figure out what the exact reason for the fight was, Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty’s fight got really ugly. Afsana even referred to Shamita as ‘Gandi Aurat’ and a ‘Flop Star’. She went on to say that when Shamita Shetty walked on the roads no one would recognize her. Even Shamita lost her temper and called Afsana ‘ghatiya aurat’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Wins Hearts After Gifting Her Expensive Sandals to Miesha Iyer

Even Karan Kundrra jumped in and lashed out at Afsana Khan for using such words for Shamita Shetty. Karan asked Afsana to shut up and said, “Kuch mat bol, bakwaas pe bakwaas kr rahi hai (Do not say anything, you are talking nonsense).” The incident broke down Shamita Shetty and started crying. Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra and others consoled her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vishal, Akasa, Jay, Tejasswi Make Their Entry In The Main House After Team Tiger Wins

Following the episode, several people took to Twitter mentioning that Afsana Khan has ‘crossed limits’. Viewers asked Shamita to stay strong and demanded strict action again Afsana Khan. “Afsana Khan needs to be thrown out of the house for all the disgusting comments she has passed. Waste of a spot on the biggest reality show,” one of the social media users wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Miesha And Others Call Shamita Shetty 'Unfair', 'Partial'

Afsana Khan needs to be thrown out of the house for all the disgusting comments she has passed. Waste of a spot on the biggest reality show.

We viewers don’t pay money to watch this kind of crap.

Shamita needs to be treated better. Makers need to take appropriate actions

Listen to this conversation and make out the level of low level comments made at #ShamitaShetty and not just her but also apparently at Akasa and Vishal too! Look at Leshans reaction! Not just body & age shaming, Shoes were thrown at her! 👎🏼SHAMEFUL! #BB15

STAY STRONG SHAMITA

Just @ShamitaShetty telling facts to Afsana Khan And, Shamita used the word , "AAP!" while Afsana used, "Tu!" ENOUGH SAID! STAY STRONG SHAMITA

There is no level of afsana khan. She is a way more than dirty than dolly bindra.

There is no level of afsana khan. She is a way more than dirty than dolly bindra.

Disgusting woman. STAY STRONG SHAMITA