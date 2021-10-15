Mumbai: Day after day, the temperature inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is increasing. In a recent episode, the ugly fight between Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan left everyone stunned. While it’s difficult to figure out what the exact reason for the fight was, Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty’s fight got really ugly. Afsana even referred to Shamita as ‘Gandi Aurat’ and a ‘Flop Star’. She went on to say that when Shamita Shetty walked on the roads no one would recognize her. Even Shamita lost her temper and called Afsana ‘ghatiya aurat’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Wins Hearts After Gifting Her Expensive Sandals to Miesha Iyer
Even Karan Kundrra jumped in and lashed out at Afsana Khan for using such words for Shamita Shetty. Karan asked Afsana to shut up and said, "Kuch mat bol, bakwaas pe bakwaas kr rahi hai (Do not say anything, you are talking nonsense)." The incident broke down Shamita Shetty and started crying. Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra and others consoled her.
Following the episode, several people took to Twitter mentioning that Afsana Khan has 'crossed limits'. Viewers asked Shamita to stay strong and demanded strict action again Afsana Khan. "Afsana Khan needs to be thrown out of the house for all the disgusting comments she has passed. Waste of a spot on the biggest reality show," one of the social media users wrote.