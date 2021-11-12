Mumbai: Afsana Khan‘s eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 has created a storm in the house. In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, Afsana Khan can be seen arguing with Bigg Boss over her eviction. While Bigg Boss announces that Afsana must walk out of the house, the singer refuses to obey him. Following this, Bigg Boss sends crew members inside the house to take Afsana, but she remains adamant about her decision. Rather, Afsana demanded action against Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia.Also Read - Raqesh Bapat's Health Update: Actor's Sister Talks About His Condition; Will he Return to Bigg Boss 15 Soon?

“Kisi pe vaar nahi kiya maine. Kyu sunu main iss show mein! Shamita Shetty, uska bhai main saath leke niklungi. Unki wajah se main jau! Kyu jau main? Main nahi jaa sakti iss ghar se. (I did not attack anyone. Why should I listen to all this in this show? Whether it is Shamita Shetty or her brother, I will walk out only with them. Why should I leave this house because of them? I cannot leave this house),” Afsana can be heard saying in the recent promo as she bangs on the sofa of the confession room. Also Read - Bigg Boss: List Of Contestants Thrown Out Of Bigg Boss House In Past For Bad Behaviour, Afsana Khan, Kushal Tandon And More

For the unversed, it all started amid the VIP task. Umar Riaz, who is the captain of the house had to choose three among Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan who could enter the VIP zone. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. This disappointed Afsana who then went to the kitchen area and started screaming. She picked up the knife and went to harm herself after throwing away a few things. Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, and Karan Kundrra rushed to stop her and tried to calm her down but all their efforts were in vain.