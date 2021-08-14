Mumbai: Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting the 12th season of Indian Idol has revealed that she will be hosting another singing reality show after Indian Idol.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Scoop: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal To Jointly Get Trophy? Deets Here

Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is coming back soon. Reportedly, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan have been roped in as judges, while singer-anchor Aditya Narayan will be hosting the show. “I will be hosting a new show after Indian Idol. Yes, I am hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The auditions have started. From September onwards I start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. I am looking forward to that as well,” Aditya Narayan told a leading entertainment portal. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Sidharth Malhotra Tags Pawandeep Rajan As 'Shershaah' of the Show

This is not the first time that Aditya Narayan will be hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He has hosted nearly seven seasons of the show over a period of 11 years. Taking about the same, Aditya said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like a homecoming for me. It’s a show that I have been associated with for a really long time and the stage is just like home to me. I have hosted nearly seven seasons of this show, right from 2007 to 2018. When I was just about 18 years old, my first ever job in the television industry was with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: LIVE Winner Announcement, Aditya Narayan Reveals All

However, the premiere date of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 will have its mega grand finale on August 15. The longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also join the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’. The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.