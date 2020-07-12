Tanusri Dasgupta, the creative head of Balaji Telefilms, has been tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night. In an interview with India Forums, Tanusri revealed that her oxygen levels were down when she was brought to the hospital on Saturday. She said that the doctors advised her to stay at the hospital since her mother, too, has been tested positive and has been asked to quarantine at home. Also Read - Hina Khan Wishes Quick Recovery to Kasautii Star Parth Samthaan After He Gets COVID-19

Tanusri said she's hopeful for her recovery and is being treated well by the entire staff. She was quoted saying, "I caught a deeper strain I think, and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon."

Balaji Telefilms is Ekta Kapoor‘s production house that makes many popular TV shows including Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier today, the show’s lead actor Parth Samthaan was tested positive for the coronavirus. In an Instagram post made on Sunday, Parth revealed that he experienced mild symptoms and decided to get himself tested only to find that he was indeed infected with the virus. The actor has been asked to quarantine at home as the entire small screen industry wishes for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, four members of the Bachchan family including megastar Amitabh Bachchan have contracted the virus. While Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been admitted to the hospital, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya are under home quarantine.