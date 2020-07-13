Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan announced on Sunday evening that he has been tested COVID-19 positive. Now, Vikas Guppta has tweeted and wrote that people are being ‘selfish’. He says that ‘just because he is young and coronavirus won’t kill him that does not mean he has the right to take chances with other people’s lives who works with him and go home to their kids and parents’. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel To Go Through COVID-19 Test After Parth Samthaan Tests Postive

He tweeted, “It’s extremely selfish just because you are young & #covid won’t kill U doesn’t give you the right to take chances with other people’s lives who works with you & they go home to their kids & parents. Wander-Lust both can wait for a few more months #StayHomeStaySafe.” Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says 'I am in Self-Quarantine'

It’s extremely selfish just because you are young & #covid won’t kill U doesn’t give you the right to take chances with other people’s lives who works with you & they go home to their kids & parents. Wander-Lust both can wait for few more months #StayHomeStaySafe — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) July 12, 2020



Though, he did not take any name, netizens were quick to judge that his tweets are for Parth. However, Vikas cleared the air and wrote that his tweet was not pointed at anyone. The tweet reads, “Idiots who think it’s was a dig at someone can go take a broomstick ride to Nirvaana. Its meant for people to be extremely careful cause that can save lives #Covid19isGettingCloser #StayHomeStaySafe.”

Idiots who think it’s was a dig at someone can go take a broomstick ride to Nirvaana. Its meant for people to be extremely careful cause that can save lives #Covid19isGettingCloser #StayHomeStaySafe — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) July 12, 2020



Parth Samthaan and Vikas Guppta share a history and recently, he slammed the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor of making him go through hell after leveling false allegations on him.



Meanwhile, Parth confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, he shared, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care.” (sic)

Karan Patel will also be going through the COVID-19 swab test to rule out all possibilities of contracting the virus.