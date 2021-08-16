Mumbai: After a tough competition, Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 12 while Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up. The duo has been in the buzz for their soulful performances throughout the season. However, now it seems like the fans of Arunita Kanjilal are a little disappointed as they expected her to win the trophy.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Leaves Fans Emotional After Winning Show: 'Naam Roshan Kar Diya!'

After the results were announced, several Arunita fans took to social media expressing disappointment. They mentioned that Arunita should have won the singing reality show and argued that she was a better singer than Pawandeep Rajan. Some of the fans also mentioned that it should have been a tie between the two. Fans also cheered up for Arunita and wrote that she was equally deserving for the Indian Idol 12 title. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Hug Each Other As He Emerges As Winner

“#ArunitaKanjilal becomes 1st runner up of #IndianIdol season 12 Not feeling good since she was my fav.. but can’t diagree the fact that Pawandeep was having a good and huge fan following,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “@ArunitaKanjilal, Logo ne jeeti ho trophy to kya, tumne to dilo ko jeeta hai.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner: Pawandeep Rajan Takes Trophy, Lavish Car And Rs 25 Lakh Back Home; Arunita Kanjilal Turns First Runner Up

Arunita’s singing and performance has been better than Pawandeep Rajan throughout and even she has got slightly lesser votes than Pawandeep, Sony tv should have made her joint winner.

For me she is the best. Her performance in finale is even arguably better than Shreya Ghoshal — Rswamy (@Ramaswa77618542) August 16, 2021

#IndianIdol2021

It Should Have Been Arunita Kanjilal

I’m 😥

Hope She Gets Into The Music Industry n Gives Us Melodies To Remember 💜 — Mira (@Mira36479300) August 16, 2021

Congratulations diii aap chahe jeete ya na jeete but hmare liye you will always be winner next year bas ashirvaad dena ki main bhi aapka jagah le payu @ArunitaKanjilal pic.twitter.com/n4FwyJS4Yf — sumedhian and mallikian tiasa (@Ishita68996901) August 16, 2021

Yes. I did watch!

Arunita was the most gorgeous with the best voice.

I wish it had been a tie between #ArunitaKanjilal and #PawandeepRajan Both deserved it! The number of votes not announced ! — Rajini Rao (@Rajini_rao63) August 16, 2021

Indian Idol 12 was one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of the singing reality show. The show concluded on August 15 as the makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya.

Follow this space for more such updates.