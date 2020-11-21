Former television actor Sana Khan, who announced last month that he had quit the entertainment industry, tied the knot with Mufti Anas in Surat last night. Several videos made its way to social media where the couple can be seen twinning in white traditional dress. While Sana looks beautiful in a white wedding gown, her husband can be seen complimenting her in white traditional attire. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Contemplating to Back-Off From His Autobiography, Says 'Not Prepared To Go Through Abuse'

In one of the videos, the couple can be seen holding hands and smiling for the camera while in another, they can be seen cutting their wedding cake. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Flaunting Her Christian Dior Bag While Encouraging To Go Vocal For Local

Watch Videos Here:

Earlier this year, Sana was in news for her break up with choreographer Melvin Louis. She had accused him of domestic violence and cheating on her not once but several times. Going by her wedding photos, it looks like that she had an intimate wedding.

Last month, she announced that she is quitting showbiz, citing she has resolved to serve humanity. She has captioned her note as, “My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.”

Her note reads, “Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?”