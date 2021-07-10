Mumbai: Television actor Pankit Thakker who rose to fame following his appearance in Dill Mill Gayye has expressed his desire to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss with his wife. He has said that he wishes to participate in the show to save his marriage and that he has taken inspiration from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 to Stream on OTT Before TV – Complete Details Inside

“After watching Rubina and Abhinav, who beautifully saved their marriage after featuring in the Salman Khan show. I even want to try giving final chance to my marriage. I hope Prachi will also not mind doing the show,” actor Pankit Thakker told The Times of India. Also Read - Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Shubhangi Atre Aka Angoori Bhabhi in Bigg Boss 15? This is What She Has to Say

The actor also revealed that he has taken several steps to save his marriage including counseling sessions but all in vain. “We went to notable counselors around but it couldn’t help us out. We tried almost every possible way to save our marriage. But we found peace and happiness after living separately,” he said. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding Date Revealed: Intimate Affair With Only Family Members And Friends | Details Out

Pankit Thakker has been married to actress Prachi since September 2000 and has worked together in several shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay Season 1. However, the couple has been living separately since 2015.

During their Bigg Boss 14 journey, Rubina Dilaik revealed that her marriage with Abhinav Shukla was facing several ups and downs and that’s when they decided to enter Bigg Boss house to save their marriage.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Bigg Boss 15 will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The show will be called “Bigg Boss OTT” and will arrive early this year.