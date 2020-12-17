Singer Aditya Narayan got married to his girlfriend of longtime, Shweta Agarwal, in a traditional wedding ceremony recently. The couple has now left for their honeymoon and shared the first picture from their romantic trip. Aditya and Shweta have chosen Kashmir for their honeymoon and the singer took to Instagram to share the first selfie from the valley. The newlyweds looked all happy and totally in love with each other as they posed for a regular selfie enjoying the bright sunny weather in Kashmir. Also Read - Aditya Narayan Kisses Wife Shweta Agarwal in New Picture From The Wedding - Check Pics And Videos From Reception

While Aditya looked dapper in his brown jacket, Shweta looked as pretty as always in her pink sweater and red cap. The singer captioned the photos as “Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia” (sic) Also Read - Inside Photos And Videos From Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's Wedding Out: Check Out The Couple Taking Pheras And Performing Other Rituals

Former actor Sana Khan and her husband Anas Sayied are also honeymooning in the valley. Sana recently took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of the snow games that she’s getting to enjoy in Kashmir. She could also be seen hugging Anas in one photo while another picture saw her trying her hands at operating a sledge.

Kashmir is currently all decked with snow and is standing true to its label ‘heaven on earth’. Aditya and Shweta’s fans should just watch out for their loved-up pictures from the gorgeous land of natural beauty. We can’t wait to see their pictures!