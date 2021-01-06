Actor Nidhi Bhanushali who rose to fame with Sonu Bhide’s role in Sub TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making headlines these days for her jaw-dropping transformation. Nidhi has lost oodles of weight and is currently working on her hotness avatar. Her Instagram pictures are big proof of her transformation. Her drastic change is going viral on social media. From bikini pictures to flaunting nose ring, the actor has done every possible change and no doubt, she looks like a diva. Recently, Nidhi had gone for a vacation on a tropical island where she flaunted her midriff abs in a super sexy bikini. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Jumps Into Sea in Stunning Bikini Look | WATCH

A fan had shared a comment saying ‘Tu To Bahot Badal Gayi Re Sonu’. The hilarious comment received 319 likes. Also Read - Kamya Punjabi Slams Rubina Dilaik For Her Behaviour in Bigg Boss 14, Warns Abhinav Shukla to Not Get Into Arguments

Nidhi’s multi-color qureshia bikini has been the most liked outfit. Her new year was well spent underwater in the sea. In one of the videos, she was seen diving into the sea from a boat. The clip shared by her has gone viral and has crossed over 1.2 Lakh views.

Here are a few hot pictures and videos of Nidhi Bhanushali that will fade away your mid-week blues:

On the work front, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. She had to leave the show to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. Nidhi was then replaced by Palak Sidhwani, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.