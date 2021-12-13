Balika Vadhu 2 New Entry: Balika Vadhu had a fantastic run during its initial broadcast, often usually ranking among the top five rated TV series, and had impressive TRPs to back up its claims. The concept for the show is well known, so the creators will need to bring in a strong star cast and storyline twists to keep the viewers interested. Balika Vadhu 2 fans are already adoring Shivangi Joshi, who previously gained recognition and acclaim for her dual roles as Naira and Sirat in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Things are about to get even more exciting.Also Read - Balika Vadhu Spoiler Alert: Anandi Gets The Biggest Shock of Her Life On 18th Birthday | Watch

The creators are now looking forward to adding another YRKKH figure to the Anandi. While it is unclear who this person will be, many have begun to hope and even believe that it will be none other than Mohsin Khan, who played Kartik to Naira and Sirat on the hit show. The actor left the show along with Shivangi, and what better way to reintroduce them than in Balika Vadhu? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara To Expose Ruby and Get Abhimanyu Free?

This only goes to show how popular Shivangi and Mohsin are among their fans. On Balika Vadhu 2, we have Shivangi, and we can’t wait to see our beloved Mohsin again. Let’s hope the wait is over as soon as possible. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi Is Back On Small Screen As Anandi, Seeks Fans’ Support

While Anandi’s 18th birthday brought a twist to the story, her family and Jigar are eager to make their marriage legal, fate seemed to have other plans for her. In the major 10 year leap, the producers cast Shivangi Joshi, one of India’s top television celebrities, as the show’s grown-up Anandi. It’s a staple of Indian television in order to give their programme the push it needed.

Watch this space for more updates on Balika Vadhu season 2!