Shweta Tiwari vs Abhinav Kohli ugly fight: After the shocking video that Shweta Tiwari released last night on Instagram, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli also went live to release a compilation of videos that showed their son Reyansh refusing to go back to his mother. In a long 1 hour live session, Abhinav claimed that Reyansh had come to stay with him when Shweta had tested positive for the coronavirus last year after which he refused to go back to her despite everyone’s request. The video shows Reyansh telling Abhinav that he wants to live with him. When he insists, the kid starts crying expressing his anger. Abhinav shared the video on Instagram right after Shweta shared the CCTV footage of her society where Abhinav could be seen pushing her and Reyansh in an attempt to take away the child. By sharing the new video, he tried to claim that Shweta is lying about the kid not wishing to see his father. Check out Abhinav’s full video here: Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Shares Disturbing Video of Abhinav Kohli 'Abusing' Her And Son Reyansh: 'My Child is Scared of Him'

Shweta Tiwari earlier dropped the video with a long note on Instagram in which she claimed that Reyansh is ‘scared of his father’ and he doesn’t want to see him. She mentioned in the caption of the post that the kid was so scared after the incident that he couldn’t sleep in peace for over a month. Calling Abhinav a ‘horrible man’, Shweta wrote, “Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off). This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Earlier, Abhinav had accused Shweta of taking money from him and then falsely accusing him of not spending ‘a single penny’ towards the growth of their kids. The couple has been fighting an ugly battle of the child’s custody for over a year now. They got married in the year 2013. It was in 2016 that Shweta gave birth to her second child – Reyansh and from 2019, her relationship with Abhinav turned sour.

Meanwhile, Shweta is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi.