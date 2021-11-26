Agar Tum Na Hote: Agar Tum Na Hote on Zee TV is getting up for some surprising twists and rising action. Simaran Kaur, who portrays a hardworking and dedicated nurse named ‘Niyati’ in the daily serial ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote,’ discusses the show’s forthcoming scene.

She says that while earlier audiences have seen ‘Niyati’ treating the mental instability of ‘Abhimanyu Pandey’ (played by Himanshu Soni) and the kind of relationship being developed between them, now there will be a revelation of their connection in the past.

Simaran says: “I am really happy that Niyati and Abhimanyu’s camaraderie is being appreciated by the audience and they are following their story so closely. In the upcoming episodes, the real connection between them is finally going to come out and I must say it will surprise everyone.”

So, in the upcoming episode, Niyati and Abhimanyu will come to know that they were childhood friends and how their families got separated. Himanshu, who is playing Abhimanyu’ shares that this truth will bring a lot of twists in the lives of both the lead characters.

He adds: “The upcoming twist is going to turn the tale on its head as the truth about Abhimanyu and Niyati’s mysterious connection finally comes out. The whole backstory is not something people will expect, and it will be wonderful to see all of their reactions.”

The Television drama Aggar Tum Na Hote appears to be a fairytale love story that helps the audience feel that love can arise at unexpected times and places.

(With Inputs from IANS)