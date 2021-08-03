Bigg Boss OTT New Promo Out: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere on August 8 on Voot where Karan Johar will be hosting the show for long six weeks. Dropping the promo of the show featuring Karan Johar, it gives the fans a glimpse of what craziness is in store for the viewers. From interesting tasks to how contestants should be dressing up, Karan will be controlling all to spice up things inside the controversial house.Also Read - Karan Johar Buys Swanky Audi A8 L Worth Rs 1.58 Crores, Poses With Luxurious Car

Sharing the promo on social media, Karan wrote, "Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm on every Sunday and catch the episodes @ 7pm on Mon-Sat & LIVE 24×7 all days! (sic)"

Watch Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Bigg Boss OTT will come with unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity for the viewers with the contestants locked inside the house. The fans will be able to immerse themselves in the journey of the contestants and will also get a chance to watch all the major drama and action happening inside the house through a 24/7 live feature. Apart from these, during the one-hour-long episode on Voot, fans will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the neck content, and a fully interactive session.

The contestants to enter the show are Neha Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Ridhima Pandit, Anusha Dandekar, Manasvi Vashist, Zeeshan Ali, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Malik, Pavithra Lakshmi.

The show will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the TV screens on September 19.