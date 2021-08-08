Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere and Karan Johar will be hosting the show. While fans are super excited, ahead of the mega night, Karan Johar‘s Koffee With Karan clip with Kangana Ranaut is going viral on social media.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Performance: Karan Johar Shows Off His Killer Dance Steps On 'Radha', 'Shava Shava' | Watch

The first half of the viral video is from the third season of Koffee With Karan in 2011 when Kangana appeared on the show with Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. In the video, Karan can be seen asking Kangana about has she worked on herself for Bollywood and about her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi and Shekhar Suman's son. The second half of the video is from season five of Karan Johar's show and presents how Kangana gave a befitting reply to the filmmaker by telling him that he has given her the' most unnecessary attitude in the industry.' Kangana went on to call Karan 'completely intolerant of the outsider' and 'flag bearer of nepotism, movie mafia'.

Sharing the clip, one of the social media users wrote, "#KaranJohar who always humiliated #KanganaRanaut..She gave him dose of his own medicine when she took her 2011's revenge by giving a befitting reply to KJo in 2017 in his own tv show."

#KaranJohar who always humiliated #KanganaRanaut..She gave him dose of his own medicine when she took her 2011’s revenge by giving a befitting reply to KJo in 2017 in his own tv show pic.twitter.com/FCkmWkNpVe — Ankita Thakur (@stellaranki) August 8, 2021



In another video being shared on social media, John Abraham can be seen calling Karan ‘clannish’.

When karan johar ask something in “Kwk show” then John abrahim gave a reaction. And ask most reasonable question for #karanjohar pic.twitter.com/NGSrUSBH0J — Naval Sharma (@NavalSh21423304) August 8, 2021

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Rakesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Milind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh are all set to enter the show.

