Mumbai: The Indian Idol 12 grand finale is just around the corner and fans can’t wait to witness who picks up the trophy. If reports are to be believed, Pawandeep Rajan has the highest possibility to win the show. On Wednesday, judge Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram to laud Arunita Kanjilal’s ‘Incredible Journey’ on the show. In the video, he can be heard saying that Arunita has come a long way since the audition round and she has never let anyone down. He further added that she turned herself into an actor and a great singer and he is very proud of her.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan Breaks Silence on Lifetime Bond With Arunita Kanjilal

The video shows glimpses of her performance during the audition round and went on to feature her several performances. In the latter part of the video, Aditya thanked celebrity guest Karan Johar for sending Arunita home and showed a sneak peek of her fun moments at her home. She can be seen standing on the stage in a stunning silver outfit along with host Aditya Narayan. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rumoured Bollywood Couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Join 'Greatest Finale Ever'

Sharing the video, Himesh wrote, “Super voice super journey. From auditions to the finale, incredible journey and singing @arunitakanjilal. (sic)” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan to Win the Trophy, Believe Danish And Nihal - You Agree?

While many fans thanked Himesh for supporting Arunita and Pawandeep, few asked, ‘where is Pawandeep’ and several claimed that it is just an ‘appreciation’ post for Arunita and Pawandeep will be winning the show.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan opened up the romantic relationship with Arunita and completely denied it. He told Indian Express, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”

The finale will air for 12 long hours, and several celebrities, previous seasons contestants will grace the show with their power-packed performances. According to the Tellychakkar report, the finale will keep the audience to the edge of their seats with surprising twists and will have a high dose of entertainment. The reports also state that the winners of past seasons will also be seen gracing the show and enthrall the audience with their stunning performances. The makers are reportedly planning the finale extensively to make it a huge hit. The grand finale will take place on August 15.