Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant introduced her husband Ritesh to fans for the first time this year in Bigg Boss 15. However, ever since Ritesh’s first public appearance there have been several speculations with fans questioning if Ritesh is Rakhi’s real husband or not. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, even Rakhi can be seen complaining to Ritesh about his behaviour. She questions him for staying away from her and adds that he is the first husband in the world who does not want to sit with his wife. “Tum mujhe hamesha avoid karte ho. Tum mujhse kab tak dur rahoge? (You avoid me all the time. Till when will you stay away from me?)”, Rakhi asks Ritesh. However, this irritates Ritesh who leaves the conversation in between saying “Tumhare pass baithna bekaar hai (It is a waste of time to sit with you).”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Says 'Chappal Marungi', Loses Her Cool on Rashami And Abhijit | Watch

Later, Rakhi can be seen venting her heart out to Tejasswi Prakash. She breaks down and tells Tejasswi, “Doosriya ladkiya usko sab acchi lagti hai. Mere saath toh baat hi nahi karta. Duniya ka pehla pati jo biwi ki baaju mein hi nahi baithta (He likes other women. He doesn’t talk to me. He is the first husband of this world who does not spend time with his wife).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh And Abhijit Bichukale To Walk Out of House?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - 'Bas Ek Hi Hai Sacchai Ki Putli' Shamita Vs Tejasswi Gets Ugly After Abhijit Asked Devoleena For a Kiss

Rakhi Sawant can be further heard saying that this (behaviour of Ritesh) disturbs and pains her. “Aise pati rehne se na rahe better hai” (It is better to not have a husband than a husband like this),” Rakhi concludes.

Meanwhile, just a few days back it was revealed that Ritesh was earlier married to a lady named Snigdha Priya and also has a 6-year-old son from his first marriage. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Ritesh will soon be eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house.