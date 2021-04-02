Mumbai: Actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii has broken the TV records of the last five years with its recent premiere on the small screen. Becoming the highest-rated premiere on television, the Raghava Lawrence-directorial garnered a whopping 63 million viewers across India after premiering on Star Gold on March 21 at 8 pm. Interestingly, while Laxmii is on the top of all other Hindi movies which have premiered on TV, nine out of 10 on the list are those that were premiered on Star Gold. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Long-Hairdo Look From Ram Setu Goes Viral, Actor Plays Archaeologist - Your Thoughts?

The overwhelming response by movie audience across the country is a testament to their love for entertaining content. The team behind Laxmii conveyed thanks to the audience for their support and appreciation they received and the new benchmark set on television. Talking about the astounding television success, actor Akshay Kumar said, "It's heartening to know that Laxmii is the highest rated movie in the last 5 years, over 63 million viewers across India tuned in for the World TV Premiere on Star Gold on 21st March. I'm glad that during this pandemic when people need to stay home, we could provide them with some wholesome entertainment which they could enjoy together with their families. Seeing so much love and appreciation for Laxmii only encourages me to come back with more such unique stories and interesting characters."

Laxmii featured Akshay in the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. The film dealt with gender issues and talked about the need of educating yourself as gender-sensitive people.