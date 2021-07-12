Mumbai: Television actor and Bigg Boss fame Ali Goni has decided to take a break from Twitter. This major decision comes after some of the nasty fans got abusive to his family. Before deleting his Twitter account, Ali wrote that he came to know about his family members being dragged into social media mess and that he is very angry with the same. The actor also mentioned that he cannot ignore this and is therefore taking a break from Twitter.Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Birthday Special: Watch Video to Know About Her Complete Life Story

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people ❤️ peace out ✌️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Ali Goni’s sister Ilham was dragged into the social media mess by some of the people on Sunday, who also passed certain sarcastic comments. Ali’s sister and her husband had also accompanied Ali and Jasmin to Goa for the latter’s birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin also took to Twitter appealing to her fans not to get affected by all the hatred and negativity around them.

Meanwhile, Ali and Jasmin are television’s much-adorable love birds. Ever since their Bigg Boss journey, Aly and Jasmin have been making headlines. They have been spotted together several times whether it is for shopping or for dinner dates. Recently, they visited Goa for Jasmin’s birthday celebration.

Ali Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have also featured in several songs together including Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit and Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.