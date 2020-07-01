The shooting of the daily shows has resumed and replacements are taking place, mainly because some of the actors do not feel safe to go to the sets amid coronavirus crisis. Now, Avneet Kaur, who is best known for playing the role of Yasmine in Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, has quit the show. She has been replaced by actor Ashi Singh, who was last seen in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Also Read - Loving what you doing: Will Smith to Ranveer Singh on 'Gully Boy'

Speaking on playing Yasmine, Ashi told TOI that she strives to play different roles and when Alladin was offered to her, she did not think of anything else. The challenge involved is another reason that prompted her to take it up. She was quoted as saying by the portal, "As an artiste, I strive to play different roles, and Yasmine is unlike Naina. I had never imagined that I would be part of a fantasy show. So, when 'Aladdin' was offered to me, I didn't think of anything else. Also, I will be performing action for the first time on screen. I will work hard to play the part convincingly and the challenge involved in it is another reason that prompted me to take it up."



Talking about replacing Avneet on the show, she says that she never wanted to replace anyone as it is difficult to surpass the benchmar set by the original actor. “I never wanted to replace anyone, as it’s difficult to surpass the benchmark set by the original actor. However, what has worked in my favour is the three-month break; now, the audience will have to reconnect with all the shows and it will be easier for them to accept a new face.”



Avneet, who has now quit the show, said, “I decided to leave the show because of the coronavirus crisis. I suffered from dengue last year, but resumed work despite my immunity not being strong. There was the stress of preparing for my board exams, too, at that time. It made me really weak. So, I am scared of resuming shoots at the moment. My parents and I decided that it’s better for me to quit. I am sad, but health comes first.”