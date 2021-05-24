Mumbai: ALT Balaji has issued an apology to Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill after they liked a post on Twitter that was derogatory for the actor. The production house has cited ‘human error’ for the mistake. The post talked about Sidharth Shukla’s latest web series, Broken But Beautiful 3, and was abusive and distasteful against Shehnaaz. Soon after ALT Balaji liked the post, netizens started trending hashtag #ShameOnAltBalaji and many of Shehnaaz’s fans even threatened to cancel the show. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Replies When Asked 'Do A Film With Sidharth Shukla': Kisi Director Ko Accha Lagega Toh Karega

Following the backlash, the company managing ALT Balahi’s social media responses, Autumn Wordwide, have apologised for the error. The statement reads, “We are Autumn, ORM associates for ALTBalaji, managing their social media responses. Last night, one of our team member by human error liked a tweet about Shehnaaz that was not in good taste. We hold the fans & actors in the highest regard and never meant to hurt anyone. We humbly apologise to the actor, ALTBalaji and all the fans. We have put stringent processes in place and will ensure this never occurs again. We’re sorry and this is completely on us, not ALTBalaji. We hope you continue giving ALTBalaji & their shows as much love as you have.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Asks Shehnaaz Gill For Work, Pulls Her Leg in New Tweet

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13 and had love-and-hate relationships on the show. They even featured in two music videos together – Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. They are rumoured to be dating and often share pictures with each other.

Talking about Broken And Beautiful 3, as described by Ekta Kapoor, the romantic web series is an intense love story that will portray romance between Sidharth and Sonia but also falling out of love. The web series is a digital debut of Sidharth Shukla and will launch on ALTBalaji on May 29. It will also stream on MX Player.