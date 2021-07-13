Mumbai: Actor Aly Goni, of Bigg Boss 14 fame, is all set to attend his friend Rahul Vaidya’s wedding after which his only focus is going to be his health and getting back into shape. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star says that he has put on a lot of weight due to the coronavirus treatment and he will now work on any other project only after reducing some weight.Also Read - Aly Goni Recalls Rahul Vaidya Wondering 'Kab Disha Meri Biwi Banegi' As DisHul Are All Set To Tie The Knot

Aly, who is known for his stylish presence on-screen, talked to ETimes in his latest interaction and said that he has always been very conscious about his health but things took a U-turn after he got diagnosed with COVID-19. Aly said that he was put on steroids for his lungs that led him to gain some weight. The actor was quoted as saying, "I had put on weight as I was put on steroids for my lungs. However, now I'm cautious and taking care of my diet and working out. I will bring in more variations in my workouts after my friend Rahul's (Vaidya) wedding to get my fitness goals on track."

Aly, with Jasmin Bhasin, makes one of the most loved couples in the TV industry. The two were together in Bigg Boss 14 when the audience saw the depth of their beautiful chemistry. Aly stayed friends with Rahul Vaidya, his fellow contestant inside the BB house and now they are all set to have fun at the latter's wedding. The plan ahead is simple for Aly – to focus on love, relationships, positivity, and work. He said, "I have always tried to stay simple, happy, and positive and have always followed my heart. My family matters to me the most and they ensured to keep me positive throughout the recovery phase."

