Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla starrer music video Marjaneya crooned by Neha Kakkar garnered massive love from the fans and celebrities alike. While many fans grooved to the song, the Bigg Boss 14 hit jodi, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin, also recreated the song and gave it a twist. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Aly Goni shared the video where the couple can be seen dancing to the tunes of Neha's peppy song. While Jasmin looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit, Aly looked dapper in an all-blue sweatshirt. As soon as the video was dropped on social media, fans flooded the video with appreciation comments.

Talking about the song Marjaneya, the track is a typical Punjabi number and is produced by Desi Music Factory. The song also features Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla. She will also be seen in another music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra. On the other hand, Neha Kakkar is seen as one of the judges on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12.

Meanwhile, Aly had earlier spoken about marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin. He had said, “I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage.”