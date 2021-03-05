The Bigg Boss 14 popular and most-loved couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to woo fans with their chemistry in a new music video by Tony Kakkar. Announcing the news, Aly took to Twitter to share the poster of the song and captioned it, “Aap sab ke liye humari taraf se Red heart @jasminbhasin @TonyKakkar @AnshulGarg80.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Would Never Meet or Talk to Jasmin Bhasin Again, Read on

Desi Music factory’s Anshul Garg presents the song ‘Tera Suit’ by Toni Kakkar featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The music and the lyrics are given by Tony and the video is produced by Gurdas Media Works. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla Breaks Silence on Rakhi Sawant Pulling Drawstrings of His Shorts in a Shameful Incident on Bigg Boss 14

As soon as the announcement was made, fans could not hold their excitement and flooded the comment section with appreciating tweets. One user wrote, “Aur hamari taraf se aapke liye (heart emojis) TERA SUIT FT JASLY.” Also Read - Love You Khansaab! Eijaz Khan Plants Kiss on Pavitra Punia's Forehead As He Holds Her Passionately

“It’s gonna be my favorite song forever Because of you both TERA SUIT FT JASLY”, wrote another.

Check Out The Poster Here:



It looks like that Tony Kakkar and Bigg Boss favourite jodis have a connection. Earlier, he impressed the audience with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s hit song ‘Shona Shona’ that crossed 12 crore views in just three months of its release. They even became the popular jodi of the tinsel town and soon fans started trending #SidNaaz.

Similarly, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s fans trended #Jasly. The couple shared adorable chemistry in the house. Aly entered the show as Jasmin’s support and soon their romance bloomed in the house. After Jasmin’s eviction, she confessed that she is ready to tie the knot with Aly before the year comes to an end. Apart from Jasmin, Aly also shared a sweet bond with Rahul Vaidya, who lost the title to Rubina. He considered him as a brother and said that their equation is real.

Earlier, he had said in an interview with ETimes, “I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage.”