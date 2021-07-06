Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with his fiancé Disha Parmar on July 16. Taking to Instagram, the singer made the big announcement to his fans. Now, his co-contestant and a good friend Aly Goni shared a congratulatory post for Rahul and it will melt your heart. Sharing a mirror selfie with Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin from one of the double dates, he wrote, “Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha and finally woh din aa raha hai I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri (Nobody knows more than me that how you must be today. So many nights, we talked about your wedding when you used to ask when will I get married? When will Disha become my wife? Now, finally that day will come very soon. I love you Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. May god always keep you both happy. (sic)” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding Date Revealed: Intimate Affair With Only Family Members And Friends | Details Out

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)



Talking about their wedding on July 16, Rahul told BT, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Reveals What He Plans To Do With T-Shirt He Wore In Bigg Boss House While Proposing To Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha made their wedding announcement on social media with an official statement that read, “With the blessings of our families, We are delighted to share this special moment with you all we are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. we seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness love. Disha & Rakul #The DisHulWedding” Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Birthday Special: Watch Video to Know About Her Complete Life Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidyarkv)



During his stint in Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul proposed Disha on national television and the two have been going strong ever since.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.