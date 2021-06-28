Goa: Television actor Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her 28th Birthday today and on this special day, her boyfriend and actor Aly Goni took to social media sharing an adorable post. Also Read - Inside Jasmin Bhasin's Birthday Party in Goa: Aly Goni Turns Hippie; Check Out Cake-Cutting Pics

Aly Goni took to Instagram sharing an edit from his journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Jasmin Bhasin. The video features several moments that Aly and Jasmin spent together in the reality show. Sharing the video, Aly mentioned that the show was really special for him as he could spend his entire time with Jasmin. Jasmin and Aly had confessed their love for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. "I m posting this video because this show was special ❤️ we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side ❤️ Happy Birthday Meri Jaan ❤️ @jasminbhasin2806," Aly wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section of Aly's post mentioning how it was one of the much-awaited posts of the day. "Was waiting for this," one of the fans wrote.

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Aly are in Goa to celebrate her birthday with close friends. Aly also shared a few pictures from the midnight birthday celebration along with a picture of a cake that had flowers, a tree log, pebbles.

Ever since their Bigg Boss journey, Aly and Jasmin have become television’s much-loved couple. They have been spotted together several times whether it is for shopping or for dinner dates. Ali Goni and Jasmin Bhasin also featured in several songs together including Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit and Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.