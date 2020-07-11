Mere Angne Mein actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen has hit the rock bottom in their marriage and the couple has been staying separately from the last few weeks, ever since Rajeev went to Delhi. Amidst their breakup rumours, Charu shared She shared the meaning of her name which describes her as, “Charu can’t be wholly defined in few words because she’s so close to perfection that any words for her just won’t be good enough. Someone you can talk and trust. Charu is an amazing personality. Smart and Kind. Beautiful and Hot better half.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Says 'in a Happy Zone' After he And Wife Charu Asopa Delete Wedding Pics From Instagram

Also Read - Sushmita Sen's Bother Rajeev Sen And Wife Charu Asopa's Intimate Pictures go Viral, Get Brutally Trolled

She shared another cryptic post that reads, “Keep it real and don’t lose yourself in virtual reality. Don’t get lost behind all those filters, makeup, fancy bags, cars, fake friends, etc. Own it but don’t let it own you. Be You.” (sic)

A source close to the couple told Bombay Times, “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication.”

Charu has also dropped Rajeev’s surname from her name and the couple is super active on social media.

Ever since they got married, the couple keeps posting their intimate pictures and even deletes them, creating speculation over their troubled marriage. Charu once said, “We don’t discuss before posting any pic. We share whatever we feel like. Later we realise ‘arre hum toh troll ho gaye’. Then I told Rajeev ‘maine mana kiya tha even then you posted.’ See now we got trolled. We fought a bit too and then all was ok.”

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot last year. They first had a court wedding and then they flew to Goa to take their vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony.