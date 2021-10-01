Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has time and again proved the conviction towards his work and how he’s unstoppable despite his health conditions and injuries that he has faced in the past. He recently shared the picture of his fractured toe and showed that he is using sock-like shoes to camouflage it while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In his blog on Thursday, Bachchan revealed that he is experiencing ‘excruciating pain’ due to the injury, however, he will be cured in a few weeks. The actor shared a few pictures of himself from the sets of KBC 13 and reminisced the days when he could feel healthier and wear anything he would like.Also Read - KBC 13: Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi Reveals He Was Asked To Gain 18 Kgs For His Role

Bachchan wrote in his stylised language, "and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe .. soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check .. and more .. a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be .. (sic)"

He continued to write in the blog that his toe has been taped with another finger to provide it the required support for healing. The legendary actor wrote, "the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as 'buddy taping' .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door , joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks.. (sic)"

The legendary actor shared the photos from the Navratri-special episodes of the show. He could be seen wearing a white kurta-pajama with a bandhgala jacket, looking as stylish as ever. Meanwhile, actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi will be gracing the Friday special episode of KBC 13 this week. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the Amitabh Bachchan show!