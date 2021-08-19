Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is set to return with the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati from the 23rd of August. While the show promises to be ‘Gyaandaar, Dhandaar and Shaandaar’, there will be several changes this year. Not just the look of the set, from the floor LED to the use of AR (Augmented Reality) has been changed, but the new season will feature some important updates as well.Also Read - Independence Day Special: 15 Stalwarts Including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar Bring Patriotic Anthem of The Year ‘Hum Hindustani’ | Watch

Fastest Finger First – Triple Test

This is the first step towards the 'Hot Seat'. Instead of one question, this time, contestants will have to answer three questions. A leaderboard will showcase the time taken by each contestant to answer the respective questions. The person who will answer all three questions correctly in the shortest period of time will head straight to the Hot Seat.

Audience Poll Is Back

While last year Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show in the absence of a studio audience due to the coronavirus situation, this time there will be an audience in the studio. With this, the Audience Poll is making a comeback this season! The other three lifelines include 50:50 (wherein 2 incorrect answers will get deleted from the four options) and Ask The Expert (wherein the contestant can seek help from one distinguished professional) and Flip The Question (wherein the contestant will get an opportunity to change the question altogether and choose a topic for the replacement question).

Shaandaar Shukravaar

Each Friday, the show will welcome some celebrity guests who will be playing the game for some social cause.

‘Dhuk-Dhuki ji’

So, deviyon aur sajjano, the game timer, has been re-christened as ‘Dhuk-Dhuki ji’.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is starting from 23rd August and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.