Mumbai: After 12 successful years, Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to come back once again with its 13th season. The much-loved show will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and is likely to premiere in August.

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 23. While there is no official confirmation so far, the report mentions that the grand finale of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be held on August 29. However, owing to the current coronavirus scare, there might be some changes in the format of the show. This year, the selection and screening process will be held digitally.

The first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired in 2000. In the show, contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and they have to select the correct answer from the four possible choices. If they answer correctly, they win a prize amount. While Big B has hosted most of the seasons of the show, Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 after Amitabh Bachchan refused the same.

Earlier this month, the show’s producer Siddharth Basu addressed the criticism over ‘selling sob stories’ on the show and talked about what did not work with Shah Rukh Khan as the host of the show. “What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill,” he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, he also has Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, MayDay, Goodbye, and The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone.