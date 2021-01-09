Who doesn’t know Anandi, the sanskari bahu of popular Indian television serial Balika Vadhu. Actor Avika Gor played the role of choti Anandi and was usually seen in saree, the perfect bahu any mother-in-law would desire for. However, in the real life, there image is completely different from what they are in their reel life. She is making headlines these days for her jaw-dropping transformation. Avika has lost oodles of weight and is currently working on her hotness avatar. Her Instagram pictures are big proof of her transformation. Her drastic change is going viral on social media. From bold bikini pictures to hot photoshoots, the actor has done every possible thing to get the glam. Also Read - Avika Gor Looks Unbelievable in New Pictures After Opening up on Her Self Transformation Journey

Recently, Avika Gor had gone for a vacation in the mountains where she flaunted her midriff abs in a super sexy blue bikini. Gor shared the picture along with a sunflower emoji. A fan had shared a comment saying ‘Anandi Bahu to Bikini Babe’. The picture has garnered over 60K likes. Also Read - Avika Gor's Weight Loss Transformation Journey Includes no 'Vada Pav, French Fries' But Lots of Positivity - Read Inspiring Posts

Take a look at the viral picture:

Here are some more hot pictures of the actor:

Avika had once revealed that she got her transformation with the help of the right diet. One of Avika’s major decisions has been to quit unhealthy food items and include good food in her daily diet. She mentioned how she switched from Vada Pav to a healthier substitute in her diet and taking even that tiny step seemed huge at one point.

On a personal front, Avika had made her relationship with boyfriend Milind Chandwani official by sharing a post on social media. She captioned, “My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us.”