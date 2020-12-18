TV actor Anas Rashid, who is seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum, becomes a proud father of a baby boy. He took to social media recently to announce the big news to the world. Sharing the pictures of little munchkin with grandparents on Instagram, Rashid wrote, “My father welcomes home his grandson -‘Khabib Anas Rashid’ 💕💕🌙🤲🏼❤️❤️ Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion🙏🏻🙏🏻”. He has turned father for the second time as he had welcomed a baby girl Aayat Anas Rashid in February 2019. Also Read - Deepika Singh's Mother Admitted to Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment, Actor Thanks Delhi Government

Anas Rashid has revealed his newborn son’s name ‘Khabib Anas Rashid’. Anas also shared a video, where he wrote, “All my dear friends and beloved admirers,,,,, Yesterday around 7:28 p.m(IST)I’ve become a father of a Baby Boy? Thank God?? mother and newly born, both are normal with your blessings and prayers” During the birth of a baby girl, the actor had told BollywoodLife during that time, “It is the most amazing feeling in the world. My entire family is so happy with this.” He added, “Pregnancy was one of the prime reasons why I didn’t take up any new projects. It was my wish to be a dad of a baby girl and now it has come true.” Also Read - Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's Help

Have a look at Anas' posts:

Anas Rashid tied the knot to his lady love Heena Iqbal in 2017 at his hometown Malerkotla in Punjab. The two had a close-knit traditional Muslim marriage ceremony. Anas is 14-years older to wife Heena and their bond is so beautiful.

Congratulations to actor Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal.