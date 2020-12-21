Actor Anita Hassanandani is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Rohit Reddy. On Sunday, the actor’s friends in the industry including Ekta Kapoor, Tanusree Dasgupta, and others hosted a baby shower for her. Anita, who looked like a Grecian goddess wearing a golden dress with a nice sparkling belt on the waist, shared many inside pictures from her baby shower which was all themed in blue and golden colours. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor’s Loved-Up Picture With Close Friend Tanveer Bookwala With Cryptic Caption Raises Wedding Rumours

Anita and Rohit were more than excited seeing the beautiful decorations done at the event and how most celebrity friends of the couple were there congratulating the couple. Apart from Ekta, Sanaya Irani, Ridhima Pandit, Krystle D’Souza, Aditi Bhatia, Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava, and Karishma Tanna among other happy faces could be seen making Anita feel all pampered and ready for her first baby. Check out a few pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Both Anita and Rohit looked like the happiest parents-to-be. While the actor wore a golden dress, her husband chose a basic blue sweater and denim. They also cut a gorgeous tiny cake that had a golden moon and all things cutely designed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Tales | Indian bride (@weddingtalezofficial)

The couple had announced their pregnancy as the lockdown bliss. Anita shared a cute video on Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy and the entire industry flocked to her comments section to wish her the best. The actor has been rocking some back-to-back stunning maternity looks ever since and enjoying every bit of this happy period. We too wish her the best!