Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have welcomed a baby boy. The couple announced the news of welcoming their first child on social media on Tuesday evening. Rohit, who has been a supportive husband all throughout Anita’s first pregnancy, took to Instagram to share the good news. ‘It’s a boy’ he wrote in the post as he shared a beautiful picture of himself posing with his wife – a photo from Anita’s maternity photoshoot. The new dad also mentioned that the baby boy was born on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Also Read - Preggers Anita Hassanandani Aces 'Beyonce Vibes' in Maternity Photoshoot As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

As soon as the news broke out, several celebs took to social media to congratulate the couple. Bani J, Raj Kundra, and Vahbiz Dorabjee among others took to Rohit’s beautiful post to shower the new parents with all the love and blessings. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani Gets a Gorgeous Baby Shower Hosted by Ekta Kapoor; Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza Join - See Pics

It was during the lockdown period last year that Anita and Rohit announced the news of their pregnancy. The actor posted a quirky video of herself flaunting a baby bump while also revealing that she quit the show Naagin for the very same reason before the lockdown.

Anita and Rohit are one of the most loved couples of the small screen and this special news definitely puts a smile on the faces of their fans. Our hearty congratulations to the couple!